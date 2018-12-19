Trending: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Gets A Release Date. Details Here

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights Tiger Shroff unveiled his first look from the film The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan Baaghi 3 will be co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios

Tiger Shroff shared an update (or should we say updates) about his forthcoming film Baaghi 3 and we can't keep calm. On Tuesday morning, the actor gave his fans a sneak peek of his look from the film and intense is how we would describe it. That's not it, he also revealed that the film will hit the screens on March 6, 2020. Tiger wrote: "And round 3 is on! Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3 will be out on March 6, 2020. This one's for you guys." Just like the second part, the third installment of the Baaghi series will also be directed by Ahmed Khan and it will be collaboratively produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The first installment of the Baaghi series was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Without much ado, check out Tiger Shroff's first look from Baaghi 3 here:

Meanwhile, check out another poster shared by Tiger Shroff on his Instagram story. He wrote: "Baaghi is a series that is really close to my heart and I can't wait to tell you more about it."

Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story. Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story.

The first part of the Baaghi series featured Tiger Shroff opposite Shraddha Kapoor, while the second installment starred Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani as the female lead. The makers of the film have not announced the name of the actress who will be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

Baaghi 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Baaghi 2 emerged as a hit at the box office and it earned Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day. The film was also the fourth biggest opener of 2018.