Spot Shakti Kapoor In This 55-Year-Old Pic Shared By Daughter Shraddha

Shraddha Kapoor is in the throwback kinda mood this Monday. The 32-year-old actress took a trip down the memory lane fished out a priceless picture of her actor father Shakti Kapoor from his school days. The black-and-white photo, which happens to be 55-year-old, features Shakti Kapoor along with his school cricket team. Shraddha Kapoor mentioned in the post that her father was the cricket team captain for his school. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shakti Kapoor looks almost unrecognizable in the throwback picture. Sharing the post, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago, when he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi."

Shraddha Kapoor often treats her fans with adorable throwback pictures. Last month, when singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 90th birthday, grandniece Shraddha Kapoor wished her by sharing a throwback photo of herself and her grand aunt. "Happy 90th birthday to my beloved grand aunt Lata aaji," she captioned her post.

Previously, she added a throwback photo of herself and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor to her Instagram diaries and wrote: "My Bhaiya, my heart. You are the best person I have ever known. Thank you for lighting up my life. Happy birthday!"

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Saaho, which also featured Baahubali star Prabhas. She is now prepping for Street Dancer 3D, in which she will share screen space with Varun Dhawan. Her lined-up films also include Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.

