Seen This Pic Of Padmini Kolhapure And Sisters Shivangi, Tejaswini? Credit - Shradhha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, busy with Stree promotions, caught up over a quick meal with her family last night. Shraddha's post is a treat for her Instafam as it features all the three Kolhapure sisters - Padmini, Shivangi and Tejaswini. Shivangi is Shraddha's mother. All of them were actresses, but Padmini Kolhapure had the most successful career in films. Apart from the Kolhapure sisters and Shraddha, the picture also features her brother Siddhanth, cousin Priyaank Sharma (Padmini Kolhpure's son) and other family members. "Family time is best time," Shraddha Kapoor wrote. Shraddha and Siddhanth are children of Shivangi Kohlapure and actor Shakti Kapoor. Padmini Kolhapure is married to Pradeep Sharma while Tejaswini's husband is Pankaj Saraswat.

Take a look at the picture here. "Where is Shakti Kapoor?" an Instagram user commented.

(Were you able to spot Padmini, Shivangi and Tejaswini Kolhapure?).

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is actively promoting her film Stree, along with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Stree is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is set in a small town Chanderi, where men disappear mysteriously. The town is haunted by a ghost Stree, whom the people have never seen. Shraddha plays the titular role.

Apart from Stree, Shraddha also has Batti Gul Meter Chalu up for release. Batti Gul Meter Chalu, she is paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film is based on the issue of power theft and Shree Narayan Singh directs it. Yami Gautam is also a part of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Stree hits the screens on August 31 while Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to release on September 14.