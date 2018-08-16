Stree's Nazar Na Lag Jaaye: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Song Will Win Your Heart

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Stree (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Nazar Na Lag Jaaye is sung by Ash King and Sachin-Jigar Shraddha plays a ghost in Stree Stree releases on August 31

Nazar Na Lag Jaaye song from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror comedy Stree will definitely find a place on your favourite songs playlist. The song opens at a small fair, where Rajkummar is seen asking for Shraddha's phone number, but she tells him to just think about her whenever he wishes to speak to her. Later, the duo enjoy their time with each other strolling through the fair and playing games. Rajkummar is clearly smitten by Shraddha, who apparently plays a ghost named 'Stree' in the film. Nazar Na Lag Jaaye is sung by Ash King and Sachin-Jigar, who have also composed the song. The lyrics courtesy goes to Vayu and it will surely win your heart.

Watch Nazar Na Lag Jaaye here.

Rajkummar Rao plays a tailor in Stree. The film is set in a small town Chanderi, where men disappear mysteriously. The town is haunted by a ghost, whom the people have never seen.

Here's the trailer of Stree.

Advertisement

Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan produces it. Of Shraddha's role in the film, Dinesh Vijan earlier told news agency IANS, "I feel that she was itching to do a comedy for a while and I feel her look and the way she is performing in this film is fantastic. I feel that with this film she will be remembered... I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored."

Stree, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, releases on August 31.