Tina Munim, Sonali Bendre, Padmini Kolhapure Dined With Manish Malhotra. Pics Here

While it's great to see so many of them together, the photo also made us miss late actress Sridevi, who was great friends with the designer. If you remember, Manish Malhotra Instagrammed an epic photo from Sridevi's birthday party - the photo starred the likes of Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan apart from Sridevi. Sridevi drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai while attending the wedding of her nephew. She was 54.
Here's one more from the night that was:
This fabulous feisty fun lot! All splendid and special achiever's .Friendship and Laughter reigns supreme with them @manishmalhotra05 ...: @usha.kakade9 #amritafadnavis #sharmilathackeray #tinaambani @rimosky @padminikolhapure @iamsonalibendre @reemajain #shiraz #dinner #friends #laughter #affection #likemindedsouls #together #happyfaces #positivevibes #allfab
Manish Malhotra's Instagram also has epic frames featuring Kajol, Kareena, Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty and many more. This one from his fashion show in Singapore went quite viral as the Internet was thrilled to see Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor together.
Here's a throwback to Sridevi:
The designer wrote a lovely caption for this photo: "Some relationships in your life are for years and of Respect and Admiration for each other, especially when you have also worked with each other for years and you still do."
Some relationships in your life are for years and of Respect and Admiration for each orther specially when you have also worked with each orther for years and you still do ...with @kajol @iamsonalibendre @madhuridixitnene ... tonight here all of us with #ram nene @maccosmetics @mickeycontractor #celebration @mmalhotraworld
Manish Malhotra, keep these coming. We are right here.