While it's great to see so many of them together, the photo also made us miss late actress Sridevi, who was a regular at Manish Malhotra parties

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2018 18:07 IST
Tina Munim, Sonali Bendre, Padmini Kolhapure Dined With Manish Malhotra. Pics Here

Manish Malhotra Instagrammed this pic (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

New Delhi:  From Manish Malhotra's Instagram, it looks like Wednesday was a night to remember! We can trust the celebrated designer to share inside photos from parties and he did share one from yesterday's get-together. Manish Malhotra enjoyed a fine dinner with fine women from several walks of life. On Instagram, he shared a photo starring former actresses Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure, actress Sonali Bendre and TV star Divya Seth, Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, singer Amruta Fadnavis, businesswoman Usha Kakade and Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila Thackeray... phew. That's a lot of them indeed. "Dinner with the amazing women," Manish Malhotra captioned the photo.

While it's great to see so many of them together, the photo also made us miss late actress Sridevi, who was great friends with the designer. If you remember, Manish Malhotra Instagrammed an epic photo from Sridevi's birthday party - the photo starred the likes of Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan apart from Sridevi. Sridevi drowned in a hotel bathtub in Dubai while attending the wedding of her nephew. She was 54.
 


Here's one more from the night that was:
 


Manish Malhotra's Instagram also has epic frames featuring Kajol, Kareena, Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty and many more. This one from his fashion show in Singapore went quite viral as the Internet was thrilled to see Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor together.
 


Here's a throwback to Sridevi:
 


The designer wrote a lovely caption for this photo: "Some relationships in your life are for years and of Respect and Admiration for each other, especially when you have also worked with each other for years and you still do."
 


Just one more:
 


Manish Malhotra, keep these coming. We are right here.
 

