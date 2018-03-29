After Viral Video, Kareena Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Return In Another One

After Kartik Aaryan's video with Kareena Kapoor went crazy viral, another one (a Boomerang video) featuring the two has arrived on Instagram, courtesy designer Manish Malhotra. Kartik and Kareena walked the ramp for the designer in Singapore recently. While they were the showstoppers, Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora, singer-actress Sophie Choudry and Shazreh Rahman were also spotted in Manish Malhotra couture at Singapore St. Regis and also in the recently shared boomerang video. "Not just girls have all the fun," captioned Manish Malhotra.
Both Kareena and Aaryan appear to have changed their attires for the after party which they previously wore for the ramp. A wardrobe change later, Kareena can be spotted in a metallic bodice while Sophie and Amrita also join in shades of silver and gold.
Here's what we are talking about.
Have you seen this one, in which Kartik sings for Kareena?
The post show party, attended by Kareena and Aaryan of course, looked very much enviable. On Instagram, Sophie, who also let her hair down at the after party, wrote: "Post-show posers. Such a great show in Singapore. Thanks for getting me to sing and host."
Post-show posers Such a great show in Singapore..Thanks for getting me to sing and host (clips in instastories) @manishmalhotra05 & thanks Shayan & Shazreh #singapore #fashionshow #singer #host #performer #manishmalhotra #happyvibes #strikeapose #bffs #kareenakapoor #kartikaryan #amritaarora #sophiechoudry
Here's a closer look at what Kareena Kapoor changed into later that night:
Previously, she walked the ramp looking every bit gorgeous in a lehenga and an embellished bra-let to go with it. Kartik complemented her in a black embroidered bandhgala.
Kareena Kapoor is back in Mumbai and will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.