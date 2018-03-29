After Viral Video, Kareena Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Return In Another One

Not just girls have all the fun ' @kartikaaryan with #kareenakapoorkhan @shazreh_r @amuaroraofficial @sophiechoudry all in #manishmalhotralabel #summercouture #glamourous always #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:42am PDT