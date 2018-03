Kartik Aaryan Wants Kareena Kapoor To Be His 'Rani.' The Internet Outrages On Saif Ali Khan's Behalf

Highlights "Ban jaa tu meri Rani," Instagrammed Kartik Aaryan "Someone tag Saif Ali Khan in here," read a comment Kartik and Kareena recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Singapore - and the duo had plenty of fun at the backstage. Theactor roped in Kareena for an Instagram video - he lip-synced towhile Kareena kept him company throughtout. Now on Instagram, Kartik's post reads: "," which has quickly been noticed by fans and flooded with cautionary warnings about flirting with Kareena, who is eight years older and married to Saif Ali Khan . "Someone tag Saif Ali Khan in here," read a comment while another added: "." Here's what another user said: "Kareena!"Shared on Wednesday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan's video has garnered over 372,476 views and thousand comments in just two hours, most of which have reviewed the video as "cute" and "adorable" and has also requested that the two be cast in a movie together soon. "You guys are looking fabulous. We all want to see you guys together in the movie," said one user and another one wrote: "Both are looking so adorable.., Love u both... Why can't you do a movie together?" The Manish Malhotra show, held earlier this week, saw Kareena set the ramp on fire in an embellishedand bra-let while Kartik complemented her in a blueand pants. Photos from the show have also previously made Kareena trend after a section of the Internet decided to troll the actress for looking "malnourished" and "like a skeleton."Kartik Aryan, who is six-films-old in Bollywood, was last seen in. Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.