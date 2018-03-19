Kareena Kapoor And Son Taimur Go Grocery Shopping. Saif Joined Them Too

Saif Ali Khan had earlier said, "Kareena and I knew there would be media interest in our son"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 22:20 IST
Kareena Kapoor carried son Taimur in her arms

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena, Taimur and Saif were clicked while exiting a store in Mumbai
  2. Saif returned to Mumbai after finishing his film's shoot in Rajasthan
  3. On Saturday, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were photographed in a garden
Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur were photographed while exiting a grocery store in Mumbai. The duo was joined by Saif Ali Khan, who has recently returned from Rajasthan after wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film. Taimur's nanny was nowhere to be seen. Guess the family wanted to spend some quality time doing regular family chores. Kareena and Saif were twinning in black t-shirts while Taimur outdid his parents' style in a red striped t-shirt and blue shorts. On Saturday, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were photographed enjoying a tranquil morning in a garden. The beaming smile on Taimur's face said everything (how much he enjoyed being with his parents.)

See their pictures here:
 
kareena photographed with son taimur
 
saif was also there


From the time when Taimur was born to parents - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan - he remained in the spotlight, so much so, he even surpassed his parent's stardom altogether. Although his parents try to keep him off the paparazzi's glare, his pictures somehow make their way to social media and go viral.

Talking about the constant media attention on Taimur, Saif had told NDTV.com that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor expected this kind of reaction. "Kareena and I knew there would be media interest in our son. It's hard to bring up kids without the attention; I don't know how he is going to react to the attention when he grows up."

Kareena, however, doesn't want son Taimur to be 'looked upon as a star kid', reported news agency PTI. "I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is," PTI quoted Kareena as saying.

Comments
Taimur is Saif Ali Khan's third child and first with wife Kareena Kapoor.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

