Viral: Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Ali Khan Can't Take His Eyes Off Dad, Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan's recent picture of him looking at his father Saif Ali Khan's photo has gone viral. Dressed in a blue t-shirt with his curly hair tied in a cute pony, Taimur looked adorable. The picture was shared by one of Kareena's fan clubs. Taimur, who has always been one of the Internet's favourite star kids, surely knows how to get attention - just sit back and look cute. His pictures usually make it to the top trends, even if he's simply peeking over his nanny's shoulder.
Highlights
- Taimur is dressed in blue t-shirt and his hair tied in pony
- Taimur is Saif Ali Khan's third child, after Sara and Ibrahim
- Kareena wants Taimur to have a 'normal childhood'
Take a look at Taimur's picture:
Whenever Taimur is spotted with parents or his nanny, he instantly gets followed by the paparazzi, something which really annoys his grandfather Randhir Kapoor. During a media interaction Mr Kapoor said: "Every day, I get up in the morning and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspapers. Now everyone recognises his maid also! That's because of the paparazzi," reported Filmfare. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan's third child and first with wife Kareena Kapoor.
Even Kareena doesn't want his son Taimur to be 'looked upon as a star kid'. "I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is," PTI quoted Kareena as saying.
(With inputs from PTI)