Viral: Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Ali Khan Can't Take His Eyes Off Dad, Saif Ali Khan

In the now viral photo of Taimur, the little Nawab can be seen looking at his father's picture

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2018 18:28 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral: Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Ali Khan Can't Take His Eyes Off Dad, Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2017. (Image courtesy - kareenakapoorteam)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Taimur is dressed in blue t-shirt and his hair tied in pony
  2. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan's third child, after Sara and Ibrahim
  3. Kareena wants Taimur to have a 'normal childhood'
Taimur Ali Khan's recent picture of him looking at his father Saif Ali Khan's photo has gone viral. Dressed in a blue t-shirt with his curly hair tied in a cute pony, Taimur looked adorable. The picture was shared by one of Kareena's fan clubs. Taimur, who has always been one of the Internet's favourite star kids, surely knows how to get attention - just sit back and look cute. His pictures usually make it to the top trends, even if he's simply peeking over his nanny's shoulder.

Take a look at Taimur's picture:
 
 

PATOOOTIE taimur looking at his papi picture MY HEART IS MELTING

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on



Whenever Taimur is spotted with parents or his nanny, he instantly gets followed by the paparazzi, something which really annoys his grandfather Randhir Kapoor. During a media interaction Mr Kapoor said: "Every day, I get up in the morning and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspapers. Now everyone recognises his maid also! That's because of the paparazzi," reported Filmfare. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan's third child and first with wife Kareena Kapoor.

Even Kareena doesn't want his son Taimur to be 'looked upon as a star kid'. "I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is," PTI quoted Kareena as saying.

Comments
Close [X]
Kareena is awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding, her first film since Taimur's birth.

(With inputs from PTI)

Trending

Kareena Kapoortaimur ali khantaimur viral pics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusJustin Trudeau Nagaland ElectionsBihar ExamsPrithvi-IIArvind Kejriwal

................................ Advertisement ................................