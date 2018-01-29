Taimur Ali Khan's Play School Pics Are The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Taimur Ali Khan surely knows how to gain our attention. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's one-year-old son was recently photographed outside his playschool. Yes, he's already attending school. Taimur Ali Khan was seen heading out from playschool with his nanny when paparazzi couldn't help but click pictures of the cute nawab. Taimur and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya attend the same playschool. Taimur's pictures often make it to the top trends whether it is of him combing his hair, attending birthday parties with his friends to enjoying a swing ride or by simply looking at the camera. Taimur is Sail Ali Khan's third child and first with wife Kareena Kapoor.
Highlights
- Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor both attend the same playschool
- "I knew there would be media interest in our son," says father Saif Ali K
- Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'
Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday gala was hosted at the Pataudi palace and was attended by his close family members, including aunt Karisma Kapoor, her children, grandmother Babita and grandfather Randhir Kapoor, grandma Sharmila Tagore and Kareena's granduncle Karan Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker and is expected to release in June. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kaalakaandi.