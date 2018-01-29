Taimur Ali Khan's Play School Pics Are The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Taimur Ali Khan photographer outside his playschool Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny

Since his birth Taimur Ali Khan has been one of the most pursued celebrity kids. Even though his parents – Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan – are not on social media, yet his pictures rule the Internet.

Saif Ali Khan, who's quite protective of his children, admitted that he and Kareena were expecting this kind of reaction when he was born. "Kareena and I knew there would be media interest in our son. It's hard to bring up kids without the attention; I don't know how he is going to react to the attention when he grows up," he told NDTV. Just like his parents, Taimur's own social circle includes a lot of big names including his cousin Inaaya, Laksshya Kapoor, and Roohi and Yash Johar.