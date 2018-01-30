Kareena Kapoor Khan Doesn't Want Son Taimur 'To Be Looked Upon As A Star Kid' "I want to let him be just the way he is," says Kareena Kapoor

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kareena Kapoor welcomed Taimur in December, last year. (Image courtesy: taimuralikhanpataudi_) New Delhi: Highlights I want Taimur to grow up as normally as possible," says Kareena Kareena also spoke about her success and failure Kareena will soon star in Veere Di Wedding Veere Di Wedding, says her love for acting is what keeps her going. Kareena, 37, in an interview with news agency PTI shared that she's never taken success and failure too seriously. "I've never taken my success and my failure too seriously. I'm fine with it all. If the movie is a success then great, if it's not that's also fine. "I just love my job. The idea is in doing something that I love the most and that's acting and it is more important than success or failure. Most people don't get the opportunity to enjoy their job but I do and that is my achievement," Kareena told PTI.



Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan.



"I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is," PTI quoted Kareena as saying.



Kareena is currently looking forward to Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Of the film, Kareena said, "The film is about four women and it's an easy chick flick. It's a kind of film I'd want to say yes to. I am hoping for the best."



Kareena is star of films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....Chameli, Dev, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots and Udta Punjab.



(With inputs from PTI)



