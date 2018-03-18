Taimur And Saif Ali Khan Enjoyed Some Father-Son Time. See Pics

Pictures of Saif Ali Khan along with his little boy Taimur, enjoying a tranquil Saturday morning in a garden have been shared widely on social media. Saif returned to Mumbai after wrapping up his shoot in Rajasthan and reportedly took out some time to catch up with this son, who was evidently happy. In the pictures that have gone viral, Taimur can be seen walking around the garden with his nanny. The best part of the outing was daddy Saif Ali Khan's reaction in the process of picking his son. For the outing, Taimur was dressed in a casual full-sleeve dark blue t-shirt teamed with cream coloured shorts, while Saif Ali Khan picked a purple t-shirt and black shorts.
- Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were photographed in a garden
- Taimur turned one in December last year
- Saif will be next seen in Baazaar
In one of the pictures, a lady wearing a pair of black leggings paired with grey top was photographed from behind. Looking at Taimur's beaming smile for her, in all likelihood, she could be Kareena Kapoor.
Taimur was born to parents Kareena Kapoor, 36, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, in December 2016. For his first birthday, the couple decided to host a private party at the Pataudi Palace, which was attended by only family members. Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora was also there.
Taimur has started going to play school and already has a bunch of friends including Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Kareena and Tusshar are close friends as well. Like his parents, even Taimur has been super busy this past one year. He had some of his own public events to attend such as birthday parties, play dates, etc.
Sometime back, Kareena was spotted with son Taimur, attend one of his friend's birthday parties. Kareena appeared to have had a tough time handling Taimur's excitement.
Saif, who was last seen in Kaalakaandi is currently busy with his upcoming film Baazaar, while Kareena is awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.