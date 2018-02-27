Taimur Takes A Jeep Ride With Parents Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

A picture of Taimur Ali Khan, with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has been shared widely on social media. The picture is reportedly from Udaipur, where Saif is currently shooting. Taimur, sitting on Saif's lap, is enjoying a jeep ride while Kareena takes the back seat. Little Taimur looks adorable in white and blue-checked t-shirt and jeans while Kareena and Saif are casually dressed. Over the weekend, the mother-son duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport. This is Taimur's second outing in three months. The family went to Switzerland to celebrate New Year and returned earlier in January, before Saif's Kaalakaandi hit the screens.
Here's Taimur, Saif and Kareena's picture.
Kareena Kapoor, 36, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, have been married since 2012 and Taimur was born in December 2016. They hosted a grand birthday bash for baby Taimur at the Pataudi Palace, which was attended by only family members. Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora was also there.
Take a look at these pictures from Taimur's birthday party.
Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, her first film after Taimur's birthday, releases this June. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Saif's Baazaar is slated for an April release.