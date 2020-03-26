Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Is 40-Days-Old: 'Will Seek Blessings At Home'

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a family photograph on Instagram

It includes her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009

Shilpa Shetty's baby daughter Samisha, born in February this year, turned 40-days-old on Thursday. The 44-year-old actress shared a complete family photograph featuring herself along with her husband Raj Kundra, their 7-year-old son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism." Due to the nationwide lockdown for the next 20 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Dhadkan actress said, "Ideally, as a ritual we would have 'stepped out of the house for the first' time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir (temple) at home." Read her full post here:

Samisha was born on February 15 via surrogacy. On completing one month, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture on her social media profile. Take a look:

Earlier, the actress made the big announcement of welcoming her daughter with this post and referred to Samisha as "Junior SSK."

The actress is in quarantine at home in Mumbai with her family. Earlier, she shared a few glimpses of how she is keeping herself occupied. Shilpa Shetty had a baking session with her son a few days ago. She also had a fun time with Viaan as they took up an interesting activity of tie and dye while they decided to keep their gadgets aside. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. Their son Viaan was born in the year 2012.

On the work front, the actress will be making her comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma . She will also be seen in Hungama 2.