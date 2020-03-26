Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Is 40-Days-Old: 'Will Seek Blessings At Home'

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty shared a family photograph on Instagram
- It includes her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha
- Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009
Shilpa Shetty's baby daughter Samisha, born in February this year, turned 40-days-old on Thursday. The 44-year-old actress shared a complete family photograph featuring herself along with her husband Raj Kundra, their 7-year-old son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism." Due to the nationwide lockdown for the next 20 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Dhadkan actress said, "Ideally, as a ritual we would have 'stepped out of the house for the first' time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir (temple) at home." Read her full post here:
Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house for the "FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle. Love and Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love
Samisha was born on February 15 via surrogacy. On completing one month, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture on her social media profile. Take a look:
Earlier, the actress made the big announcement of welcoming her daughter with this post and referred to Samisha as "Junior SSK."
||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel,Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house 'Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have", and 'Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God". You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love
The actress is in quarantine at home in Mumbai with her family. Earlier, she shared a few glimpses of how she is keeping herself occupied. Shilpa Shetty had a baking session with her son a few days ago. She also had a fun time with Viaan as they took up an interesting activity of tie and dye while they decided to keep their gadgets aside. Take a look:
Spending time with Viaan usually entails a baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it's made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free "chocolate heart cake" with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something's don't change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we 'have' on hand , and let's spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts... K sera sera... whatever will be... Will be... . . . . . . #EveryDayIsSonDay #bakers #motherandson #famjam #qualitytime #SwasthRahoMastRaho #staysafe
"How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can't be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, "Mommy, I'm bored!!" and you DON'T want to give them the iPad! Take it from me, tearing your hair out isn't going to help as much as you'd think it would You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it's a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home , with a special appearance by Simba!(Who nearly got her tail dyed) By the way, the t-shirts we're wearing were also made during one of our previous sessions. How are you keeping up with your kids' daily activities? Let me know and do share ideas with me. This was great fun. A must try. Things required: A pair of gloves White t-shirt Permanent safe colour (dye) Method: 1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance 2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open #EveryDayIsSonDay #staysafe #stayhome #creativity #mommyandson #SwasthRahoMastRaho
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. Their son Viaan was born in the year 2012.
On the work front, the actress will be making her comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma . She will also be seen in Hungama 2.