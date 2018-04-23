Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares First Pic After Pregnancy Announcement. See Inside

Mira Rajput posted a selfie on her Instagram story

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2018 20:28 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares First Pic After Pregnancy Announcement. See Inside

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015 (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mira posted a selfie while she was stuck in traffic
  2. Mira is pregnant with her second child
  3. Shahid announced Mira's pregnancy last week
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with their second child, shared her first picture after her pregnancy was announced by the actor. Mira posted a selfie while she was stuck in traffic on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "When in traffic." (Oh, don't worry if you couldn't see Mira's picture. We have it here). Last Friday, Shahid announced Mira Rajput's pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter Misha. He shared a picture of Misha smiling and lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn colourful balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background. Shahid captioned the post with a heart emoticon. Mira too shared the same picture later.

Here's Mira's picture.
 
mira instagram

Mira Rajput posted this selfie (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Now, take a look at 'big sister' Misha's cute picture.
 
 

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Shahid's post went crazy viral in just no time and the several congratulatory messages for the couple were posted.

The idea of announcing Mira's pregnancy with Misha's picture was 'spontaneous' Shahid, 37, told news agency IANS. "I am very happy and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family," he said. The news of Mira's second pregnancy were circulating on social media for quite some time.

Comments
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born next year in August.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the hugely-successful film "Padmaavat" and his next project is Batti Gul Meter Chaalu.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shahid Kapoormira rajputshahid mira misha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................