Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares First Pic After Pregnancy Announcement. See Inside

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with their second child, shared her first picture after her pregnancy was announced by the actor. Mira posted a selfie while she was stuck in traffic on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "When in traffic." (Oh, don't worry if you couldn't see Mira's picture. We have it here). Last Friday, Shahid announced Mira Rajput's pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter Misha. He shared a picture of Misha smiling and lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn colourful balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background. Shahid captioned the post with a heart emoticon. Mira too shared the same picture later.
Shahid's post went crazy viral in just no time and the several congratulatory messages for the couple were posted.
The idea of announcing Mira's pregnancy with Misha's picture was 'spontaneous' Shahid, 37, told news agency IANS. "I am very happy and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family," he said. The news of Mira's second pregnancy were circulating on social media for quite some time.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the hugely-successful film "Padmaavat" and his next project is Batti Gul Meter Chaalu.