Shahid Kapoor Says Announcing Wife Mira's Pregnancy With 'Big Sister' Misha's Pic Was 'Spontaneous'

Shahid Kapoor said that he and Mira felt like sharing the news with everyone

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 22, 2018 15:46 IST
Shahid Kapoor with Mira and Misha. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. I thought that the photograph was really cute: Shahid Kapoor
  2. Shahid and Mira instagrammed the same photo of 'big sister' Misha
  3. Shahid Kapoor says it's been a great weekend for his family
It's been a happy week for Shahid Kapoor, who won the first award for "Padmaavat," told the world about his wife Mira Rajput's second pregnancy and saw his brother Ishaan Kahtter's debut film - Beyond The Clouds. Though reports of Mira's second pregnancy were circulating on social media like wild fire, the couple took their sweet time to confirm. On Friday, Shahid and Mira shared this happy news with fans by posting an adorable photo of their one-year-old daughter Misha on social media. "I am very happy and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family," Shahid told news agency IANS.
 
 

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor trophy at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards, and the "Padmaavat" actor dedicated it to his wife Mira. He told IANS: "This is my first award for Padmaavat this year, so I am really very happy and I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, Mira because she tolerated me for a year during this period and without her I wouldn't have been able to do this film. So I am very thankful to her."

Of Beyond The Clouds, which marks his brother's debut, Shahid said: "Ishaan has given a spectacular performance. He is getting a lot of love. He is very deserving of all the applause and appreciation; he is a very talented boy," he said.
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on



"Of course he just started but he has lots to learn and a long way to go. He has to put his head down, with humility and work hard. He is getting good opportunities to work with people like Majid Majidi and now Shashank Khaitan (in Dhadak), I think he should consider himself fortunate," Shahid added.
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on



Shahid Kapoor is currently making Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh (Toliet: Ek Prem Katha and Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai) and the filming will be over May.

(With inputs from IANS)

