Did Shahid Kapoor Just Confirm Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Adorable Pic Of 'Big Sister' Misha? Shahid Kapoor just Instagrammed a photo of Misha, lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background

Share EMAIL PRINT Shahid Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy, R shahidkapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Reports of Mira's second pregnancy have been doing the rounds for a while Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 Misha was born in August 26 the next year Kuchh meetha ho jaye? Because Shahid Kapoor may have confirmed Mira Rajput's second pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post featuring Misha. The 37-year-old actor actually made Misha do the talking in this cuteness overloaded photo. He Instagrammed a photo of Misha, lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background! No points for guessing that Shahid's post went crazy viral within minutes of being shared with his actor brother Ishaan Khatter and colleagues Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora being the first ones to 'like' the post. Shahid's post garnered almost 2 lakh 'likes' within an hour.



Mira also shared the adorable photo on her verified Instagram handle, with fans and followers congratulating the couple about what appears to be a confirmation about the big news!

. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT



In July last year, Mira Rajput trended a great deal after she told mid-day that she will only make up her mind about joining work after her second baby. When asked if she has a deadline to start a career, she said: "No, because I am going to have another baby, and then decide." Reports of Mira Rajput's second pregnancy have also been doing the rounds on the social circuit for a while now. In his previous interviews, even Shahid revealed that they are considering to expand their family of three. Speaking to GQ in February last year, he said his wife "would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."

Happy holidays A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49am PST



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 26 the next year. The duo were currently spotted at a special screening of Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds. On the work front, Shahid will resume shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.





? Because Shahid Kapoor may have confirmed Mira Rajput's second pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post featuring Misha. The 37-year-old actor actually made Misha do the talking in this cuteness overloaded photo. He Instagrammed a photo of Misha, lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background! No points for guessing that Shahid's post went crazy viral within minutes of being shared with his actor brother Ishaan Khatter and colleagues Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora being the first ones to 'like' the post. Shahid's post garnered almost 2 lakh 'likes' within an hour.Mira also shared the adorable photo on her verified Instagram handle, with fans and followers congratulating the couple about what appears to be a confirmation about the big news! In July last year, Mira Rajput trended a great deal after she told mid-day that she will only make up her mind about joining work after her second baby. When asked if she has a deadline to start a career, she said: "No, because I am going to have another baby, and then decide." Reports of Mira Rajput's second pregnancy have also been doing the rounds on the social circuit for a while now. In his previous interviews, even Shahid revealed that they are considering to expand their family of three. Speaking to GQ in February last year, he said his wife "would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 26 the next year. The duo were currently spotted at a special screening of Ishaan Khatter's. On the work front, Shahid will resume shooting of NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter