Did Shahid Kapoor Just Confirm Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Adorable Pic Of 'Big Sister' Misha?

Kuchh meetha ho jaye? Because Shahid Kapoor may have confirmed Mira Rajput's second pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post featuring Misha. The 37-year-old actor actually made Misha do the talking in this cuteness overloaded photo. He Instagrammed a photo of Misha, lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background! No points for guessing that Shahid's post went crazy viral within minutes of being shared with his actor brother Ishaan Khatter and colleagues Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora being the first ones to 'like' the post. Shahid's post garnered almost 2 lakh 'likes' within an hour.
Highlights
- Reports of Mira's second pregnancy have been doing the rounds for a while
- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015
- Misha was born in August 26 the next year
Mira also shared the adorable photo on her verified Instagram handle, with fans and followers congratulating the couple about what appears to be a confirmation about the big news!
Comments
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 26 the next year. The duo were currently spotted at a special screening of Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds. On the work front, Shahid will resume shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.