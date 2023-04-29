Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed By Fans At Srinagar Airport - Watch

SRK in a still from a video posted by a fan. (courtesy: iamvasimt)

Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting for his upcoming film Dunki in Kashmir earlier this week, returned to Mumbai on Friday evening. Meanwhile, a video of the superstar being mobbed by fans at the Srinagar airport is doing the rounds. As Shah Rukh Khan made his way into the airport, he was mobbed by a swarm of fans. The video has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan on social media. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film was announced in 2022 and it is slated to release this year.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier this week, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan posing with a fan in Kashmir during the shoot of Dunki went viral. Check it out.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.