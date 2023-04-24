When 'Unbelievably Warm Host' Shah Rukh Khan Baked Pizza For Model Navpreet Kaur: 'Miracles Do Happen'

Image was shared by Navpreet Kaur.(courtesy: navpreetkaur01)

Imagine Shah Rukh Khan baking pizza for you at his home - Mannat - in Mumbai. Hard to believe, did we hear? Well, it has actually happened. Model Navpreet Kaur was invited by Shah Rukh Khan to his house. Navpreet, who was among the top five contestants in Femina Miss India 2017, has shared her heartwarming experience on Instagram. Navpreet said that Shah Rukh Khan “baked a pizza and that too veg because “kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain [some Punjabis are vegetarian]”. Navpreet, who was overwhelmed by the gesture, added that at one point her “heart wanted to scream out of excitement.” She added that Shah Rukh Khan is an “unbelievably warm host”. Talking about her oh-so-blessed day, she said, “I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh-so-blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain [some Punjabis are vegetarian]'.”

Sharing details about her experience at SRK's home, she added, “All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out in front of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja [Dadlani] was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom.” She continued, “He [SRK] got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at the mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement.”

For Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan and their children, Navpreet wrote, “Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry young man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream.”

Navpreet Kaur added that Shah Rukh Khan escorted her all the way to her cab. “After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen.”

Navpreet Kaur's note was attached to a set of pictures. The opening frame features Navpreet posing for a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan. Next, we got a glimpse of the freshly baked pizza. On swiping left, we can see two napkins with Navpreet Kaur and AbRam Khan written on them.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster hit Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan.