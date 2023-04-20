Pics: Suhana Khan Amps Up Her Airport Look

Suhana Khan was pictured at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, was spotted at the airport on Thursday. Suhana looked pretty in a blue printed summer dress and paired it with white sneakers. She left her hair loose and sported a no-makeup look. She accessorised her ensemble with golden hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. Towards the end of the video, she can be seen waving at the shutterbugs before entering the airport premises. Ahead of her big debut, Suhana has become one of the four new faces of Maybelline.

A few days ago, Suhana Khan shared her first advert for the brand on Instagram and captioned it as: "Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women." She also tagged fellow Maybelline brand ambassadors Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerung and PV Sindhu.

Take a look below:

Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi in the lead. The movie also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi adaptation of the popular comic of the same name. It will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with a short film The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. Suhana completed studies at The New York University (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, New York. She studied acting and drama.