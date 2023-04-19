Viral: Suhana Khan's New Pics Are As Dreamy As It Gets

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan__fb)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet as some solo pictures from the photoshoot have gone viral. These pictures of Suhana have come after Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's photos with kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana. In the new viral photos, Suhana looks stunning in a white shirt and jeans. She has tied her hair into a neat ponytail and is sporting hoop earrings. She can be seen posing on a bed inside a lavish room which seems to be designed by her mother Gauri.

Suhana Khan's viral images seem to be from mom Gauri Khan's coffee-table book My Life In Design. A fan page shared the pictures and captioned it as "White is her colour y'all - Suhana's recent photoshoot for @gaurikhan 's coffee table book! #suhanakhan #gaurikhan."

Take a look below:

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan treated her Instafam to a new family portrait featuring them in shades of black and white. Gauri and Suhana twins in white tops and black bottoms, while Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam can be seen in similar outfits - white T-shirts paired with blue jeans and black jackets.

Take a look below:

Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It also marks the debut of her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda and friend Khushi Kapoor. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles. The movie is the Hindi remake of a popular comic of the same name and will release on Netflix. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date.