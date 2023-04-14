How Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan And Others Reacted To Suhana Khan's First Advert

Maybelline India shared this image. (courtesy: maybelline_ind)

Suhana Khan, who is one of the 4 new faces of Maybelline, shared her first advert for the brand on Instagram and she captioned it: "Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women." She tagged fellow Maybelline brand ambassadors Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerung and PV Sindhu. This, however, is the story of the many comments that her post received from her family and friends. Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan commented: "I want this mascara now." Shweta Bachchan, mother of Suhana's The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, wrote: "Love it! This is fabulous." Suhana's bestir Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "My Suuuuu."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is directing Suhana in The Archies, dropped a smiley. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a flame emoji. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh, wrote "Love." Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba wrote "OMG." She added in another comment, "Big sis." Ananya Birla dropped heart emojis. Tania Shroff commented with clap emojis. Alanna Panday emptied her stash of heart-eye and fire emojis.

Check out Suhana Khan's post here:

Earlier this week, Suhana's superstar father Shah Rukh Khan shared a special message for her after she bagged the Maybelline gig and he wrote: "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed...well spoken...well done and if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my lil lady in red."

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.