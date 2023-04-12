Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Note On Suhana's Maybelline Gig: 'If I May Take Some Credit...'

Image for shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one proud father and he has all the reasons to be. Celebrating his daughter Suhana Khan's big day at the Maybelline event, where she was unveiled as one of the brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant from India, dad Shah Rukh Khan posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, dedicated to her. Sharing a video of Suhana from the event, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!." An ecstatic Suhana was quick to respond to the adorable post as she said, "Awww love you!! So cute."

Maybelline unveiled the new faces of the brand at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The brand ambassadors from India included Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, singer and entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel Eksha Kerung and badminton champion PV Sindhu. Glimpses from the event were also shared by Maybelline New York's India page on Instagram. PV Sindhu was MIA from the event but she joined it online. Both Ananya and Eksha were dressed in pink ensembles while Suhana Khan opted for a red pant-suit.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's Khushi Kapoor.

Doting father Shah Rukh Khan had earlier written a heartfelt note, advising daughter Suhana on her big Bollywood debut. Sharing the teaser of her upcoming film, he wrote, "From renting the Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted filming a song sequence with co-star Nayanthara at different locations in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the star from the sets of Jawan have been doing rounds on the Internet.

Jawan is scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, this year. Fans will get to watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.