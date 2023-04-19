Pathaan X Tiger Theme Song: With Shah Rukh-Salman Khan In The Same Frame, Goosebumps Are Guaranteed

A still from Pathaan.

Amid the buzz about the Pathaan Vs Tiger movie, Yash Raj Films have released the theme song of Pathaan X Tiger from the movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The song features scenes in which Shah Rukh and Salman are fighting together against SRK's fellow prisoners from a Russian jail on board a train. The song is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravijani. Sharing the song, the makers captioned it as "With Pathaan and Tiger in the same frame, goosebumps are guaranteed! Watch them in action with the Pathaan x Tiger theme, video out now!"

Meanwhile, the makers are planning a full-fledged film with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan under Yash Raj Films' spy universe, Tiger VS Pathaan, as per a report in ANI. "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced," ANI quoted a source saying.

The source added, "YRF's war chest and its entire creative might are ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster." The film will reportedly go on floors in 2024.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will share screen space in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The movie is slated to release this year.