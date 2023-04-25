Viral: Shah Rukh Khan, In Kashmir To Shoot Dunki, Gets Grand Welcome

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @AhmedKhanSrkman)

For all Shah Rukh Khan fans out there, we have some amazing news in store. Any guesses? It is about his upcoming film Dunki. The actor has jetted off to Kashmir for his shooting schedule. Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan receiving a warm welcome have surfaced online. In a clip, released by a fan page on Twitter, SRK is walking with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The actor looks dashing in an all-black look. We also got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's avatar for Dunki. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Dunki is slated for a Christmas release.

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen receiving a warm welcome and greeting people with much love and admiration. The text attached to the video read, “SRK at Kashmir for #Dunki.”

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will portray the role of an army officer. A source close to the Times of India said that the actor is super “excited to wear the uniform again”. "SRK is very excited to wear the uniform again. In fact, if you see the announcement video, there are hints there from his fatigue pants to his green t-shirt. It is a look that army guys wear when they are travelling or resting," the source was quoted as saying.

Fans have seen Shah Rukh Khan play the role of an army officer in Fauji, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Main Hoon Na.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration. At the time of announcing the project, the actor wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee's Jawan. It also stars Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, which was a blockbuster hit.