Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan And Rajkumar Hirani On The Sets Of The Film

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next project - Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. A picture of the superstar along with the filmmaker from the sets of the film is trending big time. In the photograph, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani can be seen happily posing with a few fans. The picture has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan on social media. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hiranis's first collaborative project. The film will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Announcing his association with the project earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post: "Dear Rajkumar Hirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been fairly active as a producer in the last few years, was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan also backed the film Love Hostel, which starred Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. He wrapped the Spain schedule of Pathaan earlier this year. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in Raklumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.