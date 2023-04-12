Shah Rukh Khan To Play Army Officer In Dunki: 'He Is Very Excited To Wear The Uniform Again'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan will once again wear the army uniform for his role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor, who has played the role of an army officer in the past, is quite excited to wear the uniform again for his next film, reported Times of India. "SRK is very excited to wear the uniform again. In fact if you see the announcement video, there are hints there from his fatigue pants to his green t-shirt. It is a look that army guys wear when they are traveling or resting," Times of India quoted a source saying. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan donned the uniform in the films like Main Hoon Naa, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Fauji.

Check out the announcement video below:

It is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating on a project. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, and it will be produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

During an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans about the story. He said, "Dunki is a story of people who want to come back home... when you finally get the calling. It's a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

Meanwhile, the superstar was recently spotted in Mumbai with choreographer Farah Khan to shoot a song for Jawan. A fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan posted a collage of the actor and Farah Khan. They are seen engrossed in the shooting schedule of the film. The caption, when loosely translated to English, read: "Farah Khan choreographing a song from Jawan movie."

Take a look below:

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.