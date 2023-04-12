Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Farah Khan From The Sets Of Jawan

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: srkingtr)

Hey Shah Rukh Khan fans, good news for you. The actor was spotted filming a song sequence with co-star Nayanthara at different locations in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the star from the sets of Jawan have been doing rounds on the Internet. While one shows him preparing for the shoot of a song, choreographed by Farah Khan, others feature him posing with the crew. A video of Shah Rukh Khan, in which he appears to be inspecting an aerial shot with the crew, has also gone viral on social media. A fan page dedicated to SRK, on Tuesday, posted a collage of the actor and Farah Khan. They are seen engrossed in the shooting schedule of the film. The caption, when loosely translated to English, read: “Farah Khan choreographing a song from Jawan movie.”

Farah Khan, too, confirmed the shooting for a song in an Instagram post. The filmmaker-choreographer shared a photo of herself where we can spot the Bandra-Worli Sea link in the background. “Long time no Sea,” she wrote and added the hashtags “shoot life,” “sea link” and “Mumbai” to her caption.

Some more pictures, shared by fan clubs on Twitter, are sure to make your day if you were looking forward to an update on Jawan. Like this video that shows Shah Rukh Khan looking at an aerial camera with crew members on what looks like a ferry.

Clip of #ShahRukhKhan with other crew members while shooting a song of #Jawan . pic.twitter.com/c7sgiLa397 — RUPESH ₛₜₐₙ (@SRKianRupesh05) April 12, 2023

Another clip is a wide shot featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara filming the dance sequence on the ferry.

Video And Audio Leaked From #Jawan Shoot Featuring #ShahRukhKhan And #Nayanthara Dancing On Top Of Ferry At Gateway Of India. Check It Out pic.twitter.com/uzKj9iw7Ns — Mak Hm Cena (@mak_hm_cena) April 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is looking dashing, as usual, in this picture with the crew.

Latest Photo Of #ShahRukhKhan From #Jawan Set With A Crew Member While Shooting For The Song..!! @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/IJUzE62CNg — Ayaan ♔ (@_WolfieGuy_) April 12, 2023

Confirming the location of the dance shoot, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo with the film's director, Atlee. In the location tag, the fan mentioned: “Bandra Worli Sea Link.”

Jawan is scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, this year. Fans will get to watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He will co-star with Taapsee Pannu in the film. Shah Rukh also has Tiger Vs Pathaan lined up.



