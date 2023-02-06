Shah Rukh Khan And His 'Pehli Heroine' Renuka Shahane's Twitter Exchange Dates Back To TV Series Circus. Remember It?

A still from Circus

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his moviePathaan, recently engaged in a fun banter with his "pehli (first) heroine" Renuka Shahane. On Sunday, Renuka shared pictures featuring her husband and actor Ashutosh Rana on Twitter as they went on a movie date to watch Pathaan. Interestingly, Ashutosh plays the role of Col Luthra in the film. Soon after Renuka shared the images, SRK teased her about being his first heroine. In the first image, Renuka and Ashutosh are happily posing for the camera inside a car, while the second image seems to be clicked inside a theatre.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Finally going to watch #Pathaan.Mausam bilkul sahi hai, kursi ki peti baandh li hai (The weather is good, have fastened the seat bealts). With Col Luthra ji." Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain (Did you tell Col Luthra that you are my first heroine)!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"

Renuka was also quick to respond to SRK, "Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kaha hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (Can anything be hidden from him? You only have called him all-knowing. And whatever might happen, he can't fire you because nobody can do the work you do)."

First, take a look at Renuka Shahane's tweet:

Finally going to watch #Pathaan ❤ Mausam bilkul sahi hai 😁 kursi ki peti baandh li hai 💃💃😁 with Col Luthra ji 😊😊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3qlxMjKK1O — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 5, 2023

Now, check out Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Sahane's Twitter exchange below:

Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai 😃 aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa 🤗🙏🏾 https://t.co/D3JitHzCzg — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 5, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane co-starred in the 1989 popular TV show Circus.

Coming back to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a RAW agent in the movie, while Ashutosh Rana was seen as a RAW joint secretary, Colobel Luthra. The movie also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia.

