Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Who Complimented Him: 'Apne Bete Pe Gaya Hoon'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Shah Rukh Khan served epic replies back-to-back during the latest session of his #AskSRK session. One response of the actor has been trending even a day later. A fan of Shah Rukh Khan shared a couple of pictures from a photoshoot that the actor did. "How long ago was this? You look so cute," tweeted the fan. Shah Rukh Khan's reply to the Twitter user was this: "Can't tell...kya hai na har picture mein hi cute lagta hoon...Apne bete pe gaya hoon (Actually, I look cute in every picture. I take after my son)." Shah Rukh Khan is a father to two sons - Aryan (25) and AbRam (9) and a daughter named Suhana (22), who will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Can't tell...kya hai na Har picture mein hi cute lagta hoon....apne bete pe gaya hoon. https://t.co/UvGgmm5DNa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

SRK signed off his Twitter AMA session with a equally hilarious tweet. He wrote: "Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love you all."

Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

Last year, Aryan Khan announced that he wrapped his first project with SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and he wrote: "Wrapped with the writing...Can't wait to say action." He also became an entrepreneur last year. Aryan Khan announced in an Instagram post that he has launched a "lifestyle luxury collective" brand.