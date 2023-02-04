Just In Case It Wasn't Clear, Shah Rukh Khan Decodes Pathaan's 'Real Collection'

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to answer every question with utmost wit. The actor, who did an #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday, was asked about the "real collection" of his latest release Pathaan. A Twitter user asked SRK: "Pathaan ka real collection kitna hai (what is the real collection of Pathaan)? Shah Rukh Khan's epic response: "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai (how much is your accountant saying)." Mic Drop.

In terms of Indian box office, Pathaan has managed to collect Rs 364.50 crore within 10 days of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Saturday. The film's collection on this Friday alone was Rs 13.50 crore.

See SRK's reply here:

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Because one post is not enough to reflect SRK's amazing sense of humour. When a Twitter user asked the actor: "I have watched Pathaan 5 times and want to watch 5 more times.. 700 cr mein se kuch milega kya (will I get something from those 700 crore)." Shah Rukh Khan's response: "Nahi...sirf entertainment...entertainment...entertainment. Paison ke liye koi kaam karo...ha ha (no, just entertainment...entertainment...entertainment. Do some work for money)."

Nahi...sirf entertainment...entertainment...entertainment. Paison ke liye koi kaam karo...ha ha. #Pathaanhttps://t.co/qbJ6TOzLXi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

SRK signed off the session with this tweet: "Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank you for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch Pathaan. Oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love you all."

Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

The topics of conversations in Shah Rukh Khan's latest Twitter AMA session were dominated by his latest film Pathaan , its amazing box office collection, his forthcoming film Jawan and more.