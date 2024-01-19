Shah Rukh Khan-Aamir Khan, Pritam Shikhare In A Picture-Perfect Moment From Ira-Nupur's Reception

Ira Khan posted this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan dug out a picture-perfect moment from her and Nupur Shikhare's grand wedding reception that was hosted in Mumbai last week. The picture is extra special as it features Ira Khan's father Aamir Khan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mother Pritam Shikhare. Ira captioned the picture, "So many superstars in one frame." Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. She married fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai earlier this month and hosted the wedding festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

See the photo shared by Ira Khan here:

Earlier, fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan shared photos of him and Gauri Khan from Ira and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

On Thursday night, Ira Khan shared a teaser of her wedding video on Instagram and she captioned it, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.