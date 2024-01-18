Sonali Kulkarni Writes Of Aamir Khan's 'Warmth And Humility' After Attending Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception

Sonali Kulkarni shared this image. (courtesy: sonalikul)

Ira Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got married earlier this month in an intimate ceremony, followed by week-long celebrations in Udaipur. The finale of wedding festivities came in the form of a grand wedding reception hosted by the proud father of the bride, Aamir Khan in Mumbai. Needless to say, the biggest B-town stars descended to bless the couple and congratulate Aamir Khan. Now, actress Sonali Kulkarni, who has worked with Aamir Khan in films like Dil Chahta Hai, has shared a warm note praising the superstar for his “warmth and humility”. Dropping a lovely image of herself and her husband Nachiket Pant Vaidya from the special day, Sonali said, “Dear Aamir…your warmth and humility is just unique... It was one the most memorable gatherings I have ever attended. Touched... God bless you. Love!”

Sonali Kulkarni also had a message for Nupur, her fitness trainer and Ira. Wishing the newlyweds, she wrote: “My dear super cool trainer Nupur Shikhare and beautiful Ira Khan hearty congratulations... May you two discover the magic of having each other and celebrating each day with gratitude be blessed.”

Aamir Khan's exemplary hospitality was also praised by actress Archana Puran Singh. Sharing some “unfiltered moments” from the reception night, the actress wrote, “Unfiltered moments from the wedding of the season! Aamir (Khan) you're such a fabulous host, welcoming each and every guest (there were easily 500 and more) so very warmly and patiently for hours on end. And no, I did not take a photo with him... He must've suffered a thousand such requests that day…Meanwhile, we ate and chatted and met up with friends, some of them after ages.”

At the reception, Archana Puran Singh posed with several other celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Nikhat Khan, among others. Sharing details, she wrote: “Photo no.1 with @iamparmeetsethi @ginnichatrath and @kapilsharma needs no text. Photo no. 2 is my mandatory selfie with Ginni whenever we are dressed up and presentable. Photo no.3 is with my evergreen friend @therealalkayagnik. Photo no.4 has Anu Malik unintentionally photo bombing Alka and I! Photo no. 5 is the gorgeous @nikhat3628 Amir's sister, who is absolutely one of the most beautiful people I've met: sweet, gentle, and charming. Photo no.6 is our 'core' Kapil Show team with director @anukalpgoswami and Co-Producer Akshit Lahoria The last is a video of the vegetarian khaana both @therealalkayagnik and I devoured before anyone else even started eating.”

As mentioned above, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was attended by the biggest names in Bollywood including Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre, among others.