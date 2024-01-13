Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Katrina Kaif And Other Guests At Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception

Guests at Ira Khan's reception.

The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward to congratulate newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their wedding reception in Mumbai, on Saturday night. The Bachchan family was represented by Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta, who lead the celeb roll call at the party. Film veterans Hema Malini, Rekha and Saira Banu posed together at the reception. Other guests included Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

First, a look at the couple.

See photos of the guests here:

Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta posed with Sonali Bendre.

Both Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu were dressed in white:

The couple's section was represented by Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.