Archana Puran Singh's Post For 'Fabulous Host' Aamir Khan And Why She Didn't Click A Pic With Him At Ira's Reception

Actor Archana Puran Singh shared "unfiltered moments" from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, which took place in Mumbai over the weekend. Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Unfiltered moments from the wedding of the season! Aamir (Khan) you're such a fabulous host, welcoming each and every guest (there were easily 500 and more) so very warmly and patiently for hours on end. And no, I did not take a photo with him... He must've suffered a thousand such requests that day." She added, "Meanwhile, we ate and chatted and met up with friends, some of them after ages." Archana Puran Singh and Aamir Khan are co-stars of films like Raja Hindustani and Mela.

She shared a photo with Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, Parmeet Sethi, Anu Malik, Alka Yagnik and Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat. "Photo no. 5 is the gorgeous Nikhat, Amir's sister, who is absolutely one of the most beautiful people I've met: sweet, gentle, and charming," she wrote. "Photo no 2 is my mandatory selfie with Ginni whenever we are dressed up and presentable," she wrote. She also shared photos with friends and colleagues and the food she had at the party.

Meanwhile, at the reception, Kapil Sharma met Rekha and he shared a picture from their meeting.

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Can't get over this pic #shahrukhkhan #dreamcometrue."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was a starry affair. The guestlist included Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and other big stars.