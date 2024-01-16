Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's 'Pre-Wedding Things' Album

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

After a lavish wedding celebration in Rajasthan, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has now shared a series of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The first photo in her Instagram post captures the bride-to-be relaxing with her friend, Smritee Paul, while wearing under-eye patches. Following that, Nupur Shikhare and Ira, are seated in what appears to be a garden. Additionally, there is a picture of Ira and Nupur posing with their mothers, Reena Dutta and Pritam Shikhare. Besides, there are snapshots of Ira posing with her friends. The last image captures Ira getting her hair coloured. In the caption, Ira wrote, “Pre-wedding things.” Fans of the couple have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

On Saturday, Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare delighted their fans by sharing a few pictures from their wedding reception. In the candid snapshots, the couple is seen posing adorably. The first image captures Nupur holding Ira in his arms, while in the next frame, Ira is seen hugging Nupur. Ira looks radiant in a red lehenga, and Nupur complements her in a shimmery black sherwani. In the caption, Nupur simply wrote, "I want to be very married with you bubs."

Before that, Ira Khan posted images from the Taj Lake Palace, where the couple hosted an extravagant wedding celebration. In the caption, Ira wrote, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts?" The picture features Ira, Nupur, and their friends engaged in, believe it or not, a workout session. Ira shared details of the routine, stating, "Warm-up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3 in a private ceremony. Following that, they organised a grand celebration in Rajasthan and a reception in Mumbai.