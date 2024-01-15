Viral: Nupur Shikhare Posts Loved-Up Pics With Ira Khan From Reception - 'I Want To Be Very Married With You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: nupur_popeye)

A day after hosting a grand wedding reception for his family and friends from the film industry, celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare treated his fans to a few pictures of himself and his new bride Ira Khan from their big night. In the candid pictures shared, the couple can be seen posing adorably. In the first picture, we can see Nupur holding Ira in his arms while in the next frame Ira can be seen embracing Nupur from behind. While Ira looked radiant in a red lehenga, Nupur complemented her in a shimmery black sherwani. For the caption, Nupur simply wrote, "I want to be very married with you bubs."

See what Nupur Shikhare posted:

The final leg of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities took place on Saturday night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week.

Here are some photos of the couple and their families from the wedding reception:

Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rekha and others attended the event.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities took place in Udaipur this week. The wedding festivities included a mehendi, sangeet ceremony, a football match, a pyjama party, welcome dinner and a workout session of course. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings and vows in the presence of family and friends in Udaipur on January 10. The photos from the white wedding were shared by Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday. In the pictures, Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta can be seen walking her down the aisle. The caption alongside the post read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Take a look at the wedding post below:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta.