Full House At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception. See Fam-Jam Pics

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar with family.

The final leg of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities is taking place tonight. The newlyweds are hosting a reception in Mumbai. The couple stepped out for a photo-op session and they were joined by their families. We spotted Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid and Azad Khan, Nikhat and Mansoor Khan, Imran Khan along with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington in the fam-jam photo, along with Nupur Shikhare's mother and family. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week.

See photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception here:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's big, fat wedding festivities took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week. The wedding festivities included a mehendi, sangeet ceremony, a football match, a pyjama party, welcome dinner and a workout session of course.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad. Aamir Khan's son Junaid will make his acting debut with a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.