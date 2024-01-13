New Day, New Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding. Courtesy - Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar shared these images. (courtesy: mipalkarofficial)

Actor Mithila Palkar, who was one of the guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur, shared new photos from the celebrations on her Instagram profile on Saturday and she wrote, "Trust these two to be generous with their love and let us all bask in it! Not enough can be said about how this wedding has made us feel. So I shall just share photos, in no particular order, that represent all the happiness that was felt in abundance through the course of this celebration. I don't promise that these are the only photos or the only post that will be shared. It is going to be a while until any of us get over this. Photo credits David Poznic Photography and Ethereal Studio." In the comments section, Ira Khan wrote, "You are all part of making it what it was."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week. The reception is scheduled to take place tonight.

Mithila Palkar became a household name after starring as Kavya in the popular web series Little Things. Mithila made her Bollywood debut with Katti Batti. She also starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan and the late actor Irrfan Khan in Karwaan, which was her first Bollywood film in a lead role. Mithila also headlined the Netflix film Chopsticks, co-starring Abhay Deol and Tribhanga with Kajol. She also featured in a cameo appearance in Masaba Masaba.