Reena Dutta's Emotional Message To Ira Khan: 'I Have Your Back Always My Baby Girl'

Reena Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: ReenaDutta)

Ahead of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception, Ira's mother Reena Dutta shared a beautiful picture from her Udaipur wedding. In the picture, Ira, dressed in her bridal gown, can be seen smiling her heart out while father Aamir Khan holds her. Reena Dutta can be spotted standing behind Ira and Azad (Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son) can be spotted in the picture as well. Reena wrote in the caption, "I have your back always my baby girl @khan.ira Love you." Ira replied to the post and wrote, "Awwlieee. I love you Mama!! I know that's why I feel safe." Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section. Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan wrote, "And we have both of yours. love you, chachijaan." Take a look:

Earlier, a video went viral in which Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta can be seen walking her down the aisle. In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen wiping a tear as he walks next to his daughter. Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a black suit while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a white saree. Take a look:

Sharing photos from Ira and Nupur's vows ceremony, the official wedding photographers wrote on Instagram, "While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare fun-filled mehendi celebrations in Udaipur, Rajasthan, were shared by Serenade Stories' official Instagram handle. The video clip features with Ira Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Zayn Marie getting henna applied. The video then has a glimpse of the groom Nupur Shikhare dancing with friends. "Hands adorned with the hues of tradition," read the caption on the post. Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. They will host a reception in Mumbai tonight. Over 2500 guests are expected to attend the function and nine kinds of cuisines will be served for the guests according to an India Today report.