Viral: In Which Reena Dutta And Aamir Khan Walk Daughter Ira Down The Aisle - Watch

Aamir and Reena with Ira. (courtesy: etherealstudio.in)

Just when we thought pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding can't get any better, we chanced upon a video of Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walking her down the aisle at her vow's exchange ceremony to Nupur Shikhare. The wedding venue - surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. To her left was dad Aamir in a black suit and to Ira's right was her mother Reena Dutta, lovely in a white saree. An emotional Aamir Khan was seen wiping away a tear as he walked next to his daughter. The video is viral.

Check out the video here:

Aamir Khan, ahead of Ira's wedding, in an interview with News18 said that he will be too emotional at his daughter's wedding. "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional. I will cry a lot on that day, for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko samhalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)' because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears," said the actor. Aamir Khan also cried when Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows earlier this week.

Sharing photos from Ira and Nupur's vows ceremony, the official wedding photographers wrote on Instagram, "While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.