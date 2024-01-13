Nupur Shikhare Danced To Ranveer Singh's Khalibali And Heart Throb At Sangeet. Courtesy Ira Khan

Ira Khan shared this. (courtesy: IraKhan)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a gala celebration in Udaipur. Ira Khan shared a few reels on her instagram story from her sangeet night. In the reels we can see the groom Nupur Shikhare dancing his heart out to Ranveer Singh's hit numbers - Khalibali from Padmaavat and Heart-Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nupur can be seen doing the signature step in style and mesmerizing the guests. In one of the reels, Ira wrote, "Now the wedding was done right."

At Ira-Nupur's sangeet, Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad performed the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Take a look at the video here:

In a video shared on X, Aamir Khan can seen be dancing to Bachna Ae Haseeno from the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal can also be spotted in the video. After Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aamir Khan can also be seen matching his steps to Kaun Nachdi, sung by Guru Randhawa. Take a look:

Imran Khan, Ira's cousin, also burnt the dance floor as he was seen dancing to his own hit Pappu Can't Dance. Pappu Can't Dance is a song from Imran Khan's debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na where he shared screen space with Genelia D'Souza. The video was shared by DJ Sahil on his Instagram story. The caption accompanying the video read, "We partied till 6 in the morning."

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan exchanged vows and rings with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur on January 10. Pictures and videos from the wedding have surfaced online. In one such picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with family. The grand frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai today. Over 2500 guests are expected to attend the function at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue. Nine different kinds of cuisines will be served for the guests and Gujarati menu will dominate the chart, according to an India Today report.