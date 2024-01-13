Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai Reception Details: Over 2500 Guests, 9 Kinds Of Cuisines

Ira and Nupur at their Udaipur wedding. (courtesy: Etherealstudios)

After hosting grand celebrations in Udaipur, newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will host a reception today in Mumbai. According to an India Today report, over 2500 guests are expected to attend the function at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue. Nine different kinds of cuisines will be served for the guests and Gujarati menu will dominate the chart, according to that report. India Today quoted a source stating, "Aamir Khan has extended a warm invitation to everyone in the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, everyone is expected to attend the grand wedding reception in Mumbai. For the wedding reception, Ambanis have given their venue at NMACC to accommodate the guests." The source added, "The Khans have kept a plethora of menus for guests. A total of 9 different state cuisines are a part of the reception menu. The Gujarati menu apparently dominates the palate, with Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food also on the list."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings and vows in the presence of family and friends in Udaipur on January 10. The white wedding was followed by a three-day celebrations comprising mehendi, sangeet, dinner night and a pyjama party. The photos from the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. There is also a shot of Aamir Khan fixing Ira's veil. Another collage features Ira dancing with dad Aamir and husband Nupur.

The caption on the post shared by the official photographers read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding." Take a look:

In a picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with family. The grand frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3. They flew down to Udaipur last weekend to host their wedding festivities. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.