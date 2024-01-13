At Daughter Ira's Wedding Reception, Aamir Khan Greets Paparazzi With A Namaste

Aamir Khan at Ira and Nupur's wedding.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare are hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai tonight. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week. The reception is taking place in Mumbai tonight. Aamir Khan, dressed in his festive best, greeted the lensmen at the venue with a bright smile and a namaste. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Check out photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."