Hema Malini Poses With Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Suriya At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai Reception

Hema Malini shared this image.

Hema Malini shared a bunch of images from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, held in Mumbai on Saturday. In the first picture, Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol can be seen posing with Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, Tamil star Suriya, the couple and Nupur's mother. In another picture, Hema Malini-Esha can be seen posing with Suriya and Juhi Chawla. Hema Malini also shared a picture with film veteran Saira Banu and Rekha. She wrote in the caption, "Attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter, Ira with Nupur last evening. It was a glittering event and it was wonderful catching up with Rekha and especially Saira Banu Ji after a long time." Take a look:

For the reception, Rekha wore a magnificent pink and golden saree paired with heavy jewelery while Hema Malini kept it simple in a pastel saree. As paparazzi requested, Rekha kissed Hema Malini on her cheeks on the red carpet. Ira and Nupur's reception was a star-studded one. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and others attended the reception.

A few months back, Rekha was seen dancing to Kya Khoob Lagti Ho at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash. For context, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho is a song from Dharmatma. Hema Malini and Rekha acted in the film alongside Feroz Khan, who also directed the film. The song was originally picturised on Hema Malini. Take a look at the video here shared on X:

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.