Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta And Family Danced The Night Away At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding. Watch

If Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding video teaser doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, on Thursday night, shared the video from her vows ceremony that took place in the midst of the Aravalli hills. Ira and Nupur "wanted to celebrate in the mountains" and they did. After exchanging vows, the couple danced their hearts out. Ira Khan danced with dad Aamir, mom Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan also danced with ex-wife Reena Dutta and Nupur Shikhare's mother. Ira, Aamir, Nupur and his mom were later joined by Junaid Khan (Aamir and Reena's son) for a group hug. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle, while her cousin Zayn Marie officiated the ceremony.

Sharing the video, Ira Khan wrote on Instagram, "This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal (Studio) nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realised we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare, now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead."

Ira's cousin Zayn Marie wrote, "Look up and cry. I love everyone in this video till my heart overflows and more." In another comment, she wrote, "How many times have you watched this video? Yes." Lekha Washington, rumoured to be dating Imran Khan, wrote, "Oh my heart." Rhea Chakraborty, Richa Chadha dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai on January 3. They later hosted festivities in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The reception was hosted last week in Mumbai and it was a starry affair. The guestlist included Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and other big stars.