Ira Khan Recalls First Meeting With Husband Nupur Shikhare: "He Was Engaged To Someone Else"

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare make the sweetest couple. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in January. But, do you know that Nupur, a fitness coach, was engaged to someone else before? Ira Khan revealed it herself during an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit. Replying to a question from a fan who asked whether she and Nupur work out together, Ira said, “Well, Popeye and I, actually met because he was my fitness trainer when I was 17 and at that time he was engaged to someone else. We worked out together for very long.”

In another question, the fan wanted to know whether Ira Khan feels “insecure about the fitness gap between” her and Nupur Shikare. To this, Ira said, “Actually, once we started dating, we unintentionally stopped working out. He has been an inspiration for my physical journey long before we started dating. I feel guilty. Like I am so unfit and he is so fit and I am not doing enough or trying hard enough. He deserves someone fitter. He tells me it is all in my head. But I do feel those things. I tell myself to feel bad for a bit if I want but then get up and do something about it. It has been 4 years. I have not made my progress but will definitely tell you if I do!!”

Previously, Ira Khan recalled how she dealt with her emotions during Aamir Khan and her first wife Reena Dutt's divorce. Ira, the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation, told Pinkvilla, “There is a certain amount of pain that comes with anything breaking anything ending which I refuse to look at consciously as a kid.” However, she added that despite the separation, her parents remained united when the matter came to their children. Full interview here:

Coming to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare, the couple got engaged in 2022. It was Nupur who proposed to his ladylove at the Ironman Italy. He was a participant in the race. Later, Ira and Nupur threw a grand reception in Mumbai.