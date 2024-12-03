Ira Khan Blames Father Aamir Khan For Being Trolled In A Pic With Nick Jonas: "I Had No Idea..."

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who was trolled for her sartorial choices in a picture with Nick Jonas last year, revealed the reason behind her fashion faux pas and put the "blame" on her father. Ira shared that Aamir Khan didn't inform her that it would be a fancy event. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ira said, "I had no idea that Nick Jonas was going to be there. My father doesn't communicate well when it comes to event invites. He just calls and says, 'Hey, we have to go for this. Come.' He doesn't tell me about the dress code." Ira added, "He doesn't tell you any of these things, so I show up in the best dress I can take. Then I get trolled on Instagram for not dressing appropriately. I had no idea that we were going for such a fancy event. I didn't know what we were going for. I reached there, and I was like, 'Oh my God!'" For context, the picture was clicked at a high-profile event last year with international celebrities in attendance.

Ira also shared she went out of her way and asked Nick Jonas for a picture. "I went up to him and said, 'Hey, I don't do this. I don't go up to people and ask for a photo because I know how irritating it is, but literally my best friend was supposed to marry you so I have to take this photo for the five-year-old us," she said.

Soon after the event, Ira Khan shared pictures with Nick Jonas, her (then) fiance Nupur Shikhare. A section of the Internet slammed her for her style statement. Ira captioned the pictures, "My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real life fantasy @nupur_popeye You're it I know you know but just wanted to make sure." Take a look:

Ira Khan shares a close bond with both her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. At her wedding in January 2024 to fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, both Aamir and Reena were present to mark the occasion. Aamir's second wife, director Kiran Rao, was also a part of the wedding festivities. Aamir and Kiran, who married in 2005, separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.