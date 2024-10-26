Ira Khan Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures. Her "Sweet, Dramatic Brothers" Make A Special Appearance

Ira Khan is not done sharing unseen glimpses from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. On Friday (October 25), she dropped a slew of throwback pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. The snaps showcase Ira's lovely bond with her brothers Junaid and Azad Khan. Junaid is Aamir Khan's son from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao welcomed Azad in 2011. Ira's post comes just two months before her first wedding anniversary in January. The photos capture Ira dressed in her white gown. Junaid and his little brother Azad twin in black suits. The sibling trio flashes joyous smiles in the clicks and strikes goofy poses for the lens. “I stopped the wedding dump halfway. But gotta do them all before the 1st anniversary!! So we're continuing! Look at my sweet, dramatic brothers,” read Ira Khan's side note.

Back in June, Ira Khan treated her Insta-fam to another adorable photo with Azad from her Udaipur wedding. In the picture, Ira shared a warm hug with her brother. The kid wore a black outfit with the words “Brother of the Bride” written in golden letters at the back. Cute, did we hear? Ira captioned the post, “The only person who was as excited about the robes as I was. Great minds think alike."

Ira Khan shares a sweet equation with all her cousins, it appears. On another page of her wedding album, she shared the frame with her cousin Zayn Marie. The picture was taken from her wedding venue at Taj Aravali Resort. While Zayn was speaking something on a mic, Ira photobombed from behind presenting different hand gestures. “What I mean when I say I've got your back,” read her hilarious note.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in September 2022. Nupur asked Ira's hand for marriage at the Ironman Italy where he was a contestant. The star-studded wedding was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

Ira Khan runs a mental health support organisation. Nupur Shikare is a fitness trainer who has worked with celebrities like Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen.