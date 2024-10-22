Aamir Khan To Be Part Of Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar Biopic: Report

After finishing shooting for RS Prassana's Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan now has another movie in his repertoire. Aamir Khan is in talks with Ludo director Anurag Basu for Kishore Kumar's biopic, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar, per a Pinkvilla report. "The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way," the report says, quoting sources.

"Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that's what has fascinated Aamir the most," the report adds.

Aamir Khan and Anurag Basu have met four to five times till now, and things are moving in the right direction, says the report. "Aamir has taken as many as six films in consideration, and every film is in different stages of development. While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy is locked, Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj's next, and Zoya Akhtar's next are in the development stage. Aamir has liked all the films, and will take a call on his immediate next by the end of this year. Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three," it says.

This is not the first time Anurag Basu has offered Aamir Khan a project. During the pandemic, Anurag had plans to make a movie featuring Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, but it did not work out.

Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par and the biopic, Aamir is also producing the upcoming film Lahore 1947, which features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, and will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.